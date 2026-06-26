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A Tale of “Angels of Death” and “Captain Trips”
The latest article from Mikhail Borkunov
Jun 26
•
Zinderneuf
2
1
A Tale of Armenian Race Favorites and Underdogs
The latest article from Artur Petrosyan, Political Scientist, Yerevan of VneshVrag
Jun 10
•
Zinderneuf
24
3
2
"I Will!" - Pashinyan's Election Vows
Artur Petrosyan, political scientist and writer for VneshVrag
Jun 6
•
Zinderneuf
27
8
1
"The Plot Against Armenia" - a history novel by N. Pashinyan
Article by A.V. Ananyev, former Senior Counsellor at the RF MOFA of VneshVrag
Jun 6
•
Zinderneuf
30
6
1
May 2026
Thorns and Roses
The latest article from VneshVrag by Armen Petrosyan, political scientist (Armenia)!
May 30
•
Zinderneuf
26
6
1
Three Cheers for ExternalEnemy Identified as a "Hybrid Aggressor"!
Article by Mikhail Borkounov of VneshVrag (ExternalEnemy)
May 23
•
Zinderneuf
24
4
1
Neutral Turkmenistan Goes All Over the Map
An article my Mikhail Borkounov from VneshVrag
May 20
•
Zinderneuf
33
7
1
Happy Victory Day!
From everyone at VneshVrag
May 9
•
Zinderneuf
41
9
3
4:44
April 2026
A conversation between Mikhail and Larry Johnson! [English Edit]
Mikhail Borkounov hosting and Natalia translating
Apr 30
•
Zinderneuf
10
1
26:23
Catch me out!
Article by A.V. Ananyev, former Senior Counsellor at the RF MOFA, from VneshVrag
Apr 22
•
VneshVrag
7
© 2026 VneshVrag
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