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S.P. Korolev
Jun 27

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) was of course set up in competition with Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) as a new centre for the development of US nuclear weapons to be used in the notorious "Sunday Punch", in which the populations of the USSR, the People's Democracies, and China were to be incinerated in a single First Strike. LLNL was founded by Edward Teller, the inspiration for Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove ("Mein Fuhrer, I can walk!" ... legend has it those were also Henry Kissinger's last words, but I digress...). It has since expanded into other technologies of "Megadeath", a term coined by another LLNL alumni, Herman Kahn.

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