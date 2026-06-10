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SIMEON PAPADOPOULOS's avatar
SIMEON PAPADOPOULOS
Jun 11Edited

The aftermath of these critical elections will become clearer as the dust settles down and economic reality strikes hard, very hard. According to the official records of Bank of Armenia almost half Armenia's budget comes from the money transferred from the Armenians living and working in Russia. Add to this that almost 80 % of the exports are destined for Russia and most importantly the very cheap Russian energy and fertilizer supply and compare it with the band aid of 50-60 M EUR “Big help packages” from the EU and even less from the US...Not to mention the extreme political pressure on the international level expected from Russia and her allies. Even the most blindfolded and brainwashed Western lackey can understand that Armenia is doomed if continues to rub shoulders with the duplicitous West becoming (another) proxy for the Western undeclared (almost!) war against Russia.

Armenians will soon realize that empty words and promises could not fill their bellies!

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
Jun 10

😀Big Thanks!😃

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