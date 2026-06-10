



Now that the parliamentary election is over, the following conclusions can be drawn.



While Nikol Pashinyan has retained power, he’s failed to get more than 50% of the vote. It’s been established that the “Civil Contract” party has won about 49%, which means there was no support from the absolute majority of the electors. Pashinyan's victory is therefore largely down to the scattered votes cast for the other candidates.



At the same time, as observed by the OSCE, the election campaign itself was seriously marred by the deployment of administrative resources to support Pashinyan as well as the persecution of the opponents, particularly those questioning the equity in the conditions afforded to the race participants.



The situation around the "Prosperous Armenia" deserves special attention. The party is known to have long been in a strong position to cross the hurdle. Now, however, it's found itself below the threshold by literally a fraction of a percent (that is by about 70 votes). The party's representatives are currently petitioning for a recount of the votes.



If the "Prosperous Armenia" had crossed the 4% hurdle, the composition of the parliament would now be different, given that the so-called scattered votes would have worked to strengthen the "also-ran" concerned besides the "race favorites" such as Pashinyan, in the first place.



The reality is that the new parliament is comprised of the following three political forces: Nikol Pashinyan's "Civil Contract", Samvel Karapetyan's "Strong Armenia" and Robert Kocharyan's "Armenia" parties.



The race is over but the drama surrounding it isn’t. Despite their suspicions of vote rigging and other violations, to date, the opposition parties haven't taken any practical steps to deal with the issue. Nor do they seem to be aware of what exactly should be done.



Robert Kocharyan, for instance, has announced his intention to appeal to the Constitutional Court. Sadly enough, this body can't do anything to change the current situation. The majority of the Armenians are aware of that.



The “Strong Armenia” party seems to have taken a "timeout", whereas the "Prosperous Armenia", as it’s been previously suggested, is banking on a recount, which, truth be told, is absolutely useless when it comes to seeking change. After all, in politics actions speak louder than words.



In a nutshell, the story of the 2026 parliamentary election in Armenia isn’t as simple as it seems. It isn't only Nikol Pashinyan's result that matters. What's more important is the reason why the "underdogs" have expectedly failed.



Aesop once said: "All power is weak unless united". That's exactly what the opposition parties have never given any serious thought to. As a result, we've ended up where we are.

Unless a satisfactory roadmap for achieving a fair resolution of the current problem is devised, the government will continue holding the reins of power.



Whether or not the country will once again witness endless verbal battles always resulting in the "race favorite" preserving the status quo remains to be seen. Meanwhile the opposition should look into the message of the good old proverb: "If wishes were horses, beggars would ride."



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