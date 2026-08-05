

The ice was here, the ice was there,

The ice was all around:

It cracked and growled, and roared and howled,

Like noises in a swound!



The Rime of the Ancient Mariner (Samuel T. Coleridge, 1834)



On August 2 a crew of new, yet old, Armenian MPs under the “Captaincy” of Nikol Pashinyan set sail into the icy political waters…



Prior to that date the RF had been hesitant to express its stance on the election. As put by the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Moscow was inclined to refrain from voicing its attitude until the final results were announced. "In the meantime,” he’d stated earlier, “we’re busy collecting data pertaining to these elections, including reports of the numerous violations that took place". Dmitry Medvedev had been harsher in his judgment, claiming that Pashinyan's attempts to drive out rivals from the "sinking ship" ahead of the parliamentary election cast doubt on its legitimacy.



At last the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Armenia has officially released the results and distributed the mandates of the National Assembly thus bringing the issue to a conclusive end in “Yerevan” (not Bristol!) fashion.



Thus, on August 2, the "green crew" of the Armenian Parliament embarked on its "maiden voyage". Unlike the 2018 and 2021 elections, however, this time Pashinyan didn’t receive any messages of congratulations from the presidents of Russia, China and Iran.



In the context of international relations "words upon the pages" are more than "a sailor’s paradise" as worded by British poet John Masefield and are definitely more than a "protocol" requirement. Above all else, congratulatory messages serve as a form of positive reinforcement in terms of bilateral cooperation. This no-response approach is therefore to be interpreted as an omen of bad luck, considering the role of Russia and China in Armenia's foreign policy.



Importantly, the "christening ceremony" of the new parliament's "ship" didn't involve the blessing of the Catholicos of All Armenians. An ardent persecutor of pro-Russian oppositionists and businessmen, a loose cannon in the eyes of the RF authorities, Pashinyan has given his Russian counterparts good reason to view him as an illegitimate leader. Moscow, however, is still determined to maintain contact with the re-elected “Captain” for purely pragmatic considerations, given that the economic ties between the two states are too strong to be broken by a single decision.



Political analysts agree that the Kremlin has invested too many resources in the Armenian economy to turn a blind eye to the ongoing attempts to nationalize joint venture projects such as those related to the railways and the North-South transport corridor among others. Indeed, Russia has every right to stand up for its investments. If Yerevan decides to sever its ties with the RF, the issue of damages will be raised right away. By demonstrating loyalty to the West, Armenia risks getting deprived of the little “hardtack” it’s still enjoying almost for free.

Interestingly enough, Ursula von der Leyen's July voyage to Armenia took place on the eve of the Constitutional Court's decision on the legitimacy of the elections. Due to the numerous violations, the court could have ordered a revote. Yet, it never did. Rumor has it that Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Yerevan was nothing but an attempt to prevent such a scenario from happening.



As a result, on July 4, the Constitutional Court rejected the opposition's claims and complaints, upholding the CEC's decision. In response, the following five opposition forces - the "Strong Armenia", "Armenia", "Prosperous Armenia", "Armenian National Congress" and "National Democratic Pole" - have issued a joint statement suggesting that the court's decision has ushered in a new stage of political resistance. The task of removing the current leadership from power is identified as a prerequisite for restoring constitutional order.

The opposition blocs that have somehow made it into parliament are looking forward to being granted mandates, which, they believe, will enable them to counteract the authorities and make things shipshape. Among other things, their “mutiny” strategy sets out plans to organize street protests, establish an efficient institutional structure and carry out a set of initiatives aimed at bringing home to the people of Armenia the need to seek change and justice.



Well, Bon Voyage amid the cracking, growing, roaring and howling ice!



