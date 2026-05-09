Happy Victory Day!

Dear friends!



ExternalEnemy’s team is here to extend their greetings to you on the occasion of Victory Day!



It is with pride yet with profound sorrow that we recall the feats of all those who sacrificed their lives fighting against Nazism in the most horrific war the world has ever seen. Let the memories of those tragic events stay with us forever!



And let peace find every home, at least through the song posted herein. Originally composed by Ian Frenkel and Rasul Gamzatov (the lyrics), the piece has been given an "English touch" by Natalia Borkounova and ExtenalEnemy's dedicated subscriber Anna Zheltova.



Our congratulations on the Great Victory Day!



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