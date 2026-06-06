"I Will!" - Pashinyan's Election Vows
Artur Petrosyan, political scientist and writer for VneshVrag
Now on the eve of the countdown to the election, Nikol Pashinyan has been repeatedly stating that all the existing issues pertaining to the relations with Russia will be resolved. At the same time, government officials insist that if the Russian market is no longer available, Armenia will come up with alternative solutions. Moreover, the government has already undertaken to make up for the losses associated with such produce as strawberries, peppers to name but a few.
The slogans sound encouraging indeed. But how about the statistics?
In 2025, while enjoying the exports of agricultural goods worth about $140 million to Russia, Armenia accepted an aid package from the EU, which owing to the efforts of Ursula von der Leyen amounted to as little as 50 million euros.
Supposing a significant part of these funds will be injected into the agricultural sector, which is unrealistic in theory and in fact, where will the $140 million in support of the annual exports emerge from, given the aforementioned calculations?
What remains behind the scenes is the following:
According to the Central Bank of Armenia, in 2025 alone, the amount of individual Russia-Armenia transfers amounted to about $3.9 billion. This is the money that hundreds of thousands of Armenian households live on, handling tuition fees, loan and utilities payments as well as other expenses.
Supposing the anticipated financial flows are severely limited, how is the government going to compensate for the almost $4 billion in losses, given that the entire state budget of Armenia is about $8 billion, whereas the short-fall amounts to approximately $1.4 billion?
What's more, in 2025 Armenia was visited by 900,000 Russian tourists or so. Being the republic's largest tourist market, the RF earned Armenia more than $2 billion in the given year. Who, but for Russian tourists will keep hotels, restaurants, shops and other enterprises running, once these businesses get faced with unearned income issues?
What follows is that under the circumstances the losses in such spheres as tourism and personal banking are never going to be compensated for either by the EU nor by any other organization.
Among the other issues waiting to be addressed let the following be highlighted:
Supposing Nikol Pashinyan is, indeed, capable of settling the issues concerning Yerevan's relations with Russia after the elections, how come the current state of affairs is the way it is today?
If there were a solution to be put forward, why hadn't it been voiced before the election? What we're dealing with now is nothing but promises.
Let's face it: Armenia is still far from being granted a EU candidate status, given that the republic has never applied for one. Therefore there's little, if any, sense in considering European integration.
One can philosophize about alternative markets and new opportunities as much as one wishes. Yet, the state of Armenia's economy, if translated into statistical data, is no match to Pashinyan's catchy mottos and slogans. The current figures suggest that any deterioration in the Armenian-Russian economic relations will inevitably entail a series of ramifications for former. Importantly, there won't be a savior to come to the people's rescue. All that remains for the Armenians to be done, is to act wisely on June 7 while casting their votes.
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Armenian P.M Pashinyan needs in terms of relations with the Russian Federation to live up to his name.. Pash(kiss) Russia’s ass a lot more and yarn a lot less, let his actions do the talking, all we hear from the fool leading Armenia is more tripe, that he seems able as if on cue to just spue forth, whilst his nation faces the real risk of obscurity… if he, Pashinyan believes the promises of Van der Leyer and the woefully inept E.U Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kaja Kallas, another in the long line of clearly deluded E.U technocrats, then he is more of a fool than wast Initially thought, mind you after his ridiculous escapades against his more powerful neighbour, Azerbaijan one would think he ought have learnt, but nope, clearly he is hard to educate.
Time I believe for Russia to treat such ingrates with the temerity deserved, I mean seriously, nearly 50% of Armenia’s, one of the poorest states on continental Europe is derived from Russian largesse, I say Russia needs to curtail relations with these ingrates, nations given so much, including the freedom many seized upon to claim independence from the sphere of Russian influence, an influence borne of a serious, longstanding and fruitful relationship with Russia, Pashinyan‘s Armenia having received plenty, yet Armenia only happy to give so little in return, indeed, what little they give in return is laced with threats, almost trying to blackmail Russia, whilst Russia in support of this long time once favoured family member, having made much available and having sought so little in return, would in my view be within her rights to tell the clearly deluded Pashinyan that he can go f..k himself.
Russia should call his bluff, now, pre elections, make it known the outcome if this present game of the Hokie toki being played by Pashinyan, as he puts his left foot in, takes his left foot out doesn’t bother shaking it all about, nope he just demands and threatens … well, no more, the Kremlin needs to tell the Armenian electorate unequivocally of what is likely to result if this duplicit game of the Hokies toki continues.. that it’s time for Pashanyan to decide, is Armenia in with Russia and moving ahead together or is Armenia to sling in their lot with Ursula Van der Leyer and her gang of duplicit reprobates… simply put and as wast made famous, as Russians know…. by Hero Magomed Nurbagandovich Nurbagandov (January 9, 1985 – July 10, 2016)
Nurbagandov who was a police lieutenant serving in the National Guard of Russia, stationed as he’d been in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, was kidnapped, brutally tortured and his torture filmed, the assailants hoping to entice his fellow serving officers to surrender and join them, however rather than surrender Nurbagandov resisted and said the now immortal words.. “Keep on working, brothers” (Работайте, братья) words stated under extreme duress and with great courage by Nurbagandov, either Armenia will commit to joining with Russia or Russia must act on the words of Nurbagandov and get to work establishing relationships that truly are meaningful and result in real commitment from those wanting genuine partnerships with Russia, if not then time for Armenia and Pashinyan especially to take his left foot out, to end the Hoki toki dance he’s been enjoying dancing as he has it seems all by himself.. a merry old dance he has gleefully engaged in whilst Russia simply needs to get to work, to work brothers with those who share hers, Russias values and objectives, no more half in, half out.. unfortunately for Nurbagandov his kidnappers killed him in a most brutal death, aired the film made of his killing edited as it was with his courageous words edited out, however, the gang being located, killed by Russian security services, their phones checked, found the unedited film of Nurbagandov‘s gruesome murder with his immortal words spoken.. it is with that same courage The Russian Federation must move forward, assured, with partners genuine in their interest to working with and alongside this great nation.. just saying
Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand