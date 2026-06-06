Now on the eve of the countdown to the election, Nikol Pashinyan has been repeatedly stating that all the existing issues pertaining to the relations with Russia will be resolved. At the same time, government officials insist that if the Russian market is no longer available, Armenia will come up with alternative solutions. Moreover, the government has already undertaken to make up for the losses associated with such produce as strawberries, peppers to name but a few.



The slogans sound encouraging indeed. But how about the statistics?

In 2025, while enjoying the exports of agricultural goods worth about $140 million to Russia, Armenia accepted an aid package from the EU, which owing to the efforts of Ursula von der Leyen amounted to as little as 50 million euros.



Supposing a significant part of these funds will be injected into the agricultural sector, which is unrealistic in theory and in fact, where will the $140 million in support of the annual exports emerge from, given the aforementioned calculations?



What remains behind the scenes is the following:



According to the Central Bank of Armenia, in 2025 alone, the amount of individual Russia-Armenia transfers amounted to about $3.9 billion. This is the money that hundreds of thousands of Armenian households live on, handling tuition fees, loan and utilities payments as well as other expenses.



Supposing the anticipated financial flows are severely limited, how is the government going to compensate for the almost $4 billion in losses, given that the entire state budget of Armenia is about $8 billion, whereas the short-fall amounts to approximately $1.4 billion?



What's more, in 2025 Armenia was visited by 900,000 Russian tourists or so. Being the republic's largest tourist market, the RF earned Armenia more than $2 billion in the given year. Who, but for Russian tourists will keep hotels, restaurants, shops and other enterprises running, once these businesses get faced with unearned income issues?



What follows is that under the circumstances the losses in such spheres as tourism and personal banking are never going to be compensated for either by the EU nor by any other organization.



Among the other issues waiting to be addressed let the following be highlighted:



Supposing Nikol Pashinyan is, indeed, capable of settling the issues concerning Yerevan's relations with Russia after the elections, how come the current state of affairs is the way it is today?



If there were a solution to be put forward, why hadn't it been voiced before the election? What we're dealing with now is nothing but promises.



Let's face it: Armenia is still far from being granted a EU candidate status, given that the republic has never applied for one. Therefore there's little, if any, sense in considering European integration.



One can philosophize about alternative markets and new opportunities as much as one wishes. Yet, the state of Armenia's economy, if translated into statistical data, is no match to Pashinyan's catchy mottos and slogans. The current figures suggest that any deterioration in the Armenian-Russian economic relations will inevitably entail a series of ramifications for former. Importantly, there won't be a savior to come to the people's rescue. All that remains for the Armenians to be done, is to act wisely on June 7 while casting their votes.



