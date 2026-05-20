It was with an air of pretended expertise that pro-Western media agencies set out to conduct an investigation into Ashgabat's neutrality. As a result of these efforts, an online source which more than anything else takes pleasure in slapping and tickling the Berdymukhamedov clan has published an article under the catchy title "Neutrality is on the firing line. [An investigation into] How Turkmenistan has ended up in the epicenter of someone else's wars."



The clearly biased pro-Western material emphasizes that Turkmenistan has been living in complete isolation for three decades in a row, considering it a sign of neutrality. It's further suggested that while neighboring Kabul was at war and Tehran existed under the most severe restrictions, Ashgabat became a "Mr. Fixit" capable of negotiating with virtually anyone be it the Taliban, Iranians, Russians or Americans.



Yet, all good things come to an end. Turkmenistan's bubble of happiness burst no sooner had Trumpoleon ascended to the world throne and it was first-hand that the republic experienced the aftershocks of the military operation against Iran launched by the US and Israel in February 2026.



Russia's Special Military Operation is a horse of a different color though. Commenting on it, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan (Halk Maslahaty) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has often cited the Turkmen proverb "There are no winners in a war", his message being that "Turkmenistan doesn't support the use of force in international relations, since historically war hasn't proved itself an effective solution".

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan

In the given context, however, the English saying "One man's loss is another man's gain" seems more appropriate. A fortnight before the launch of the US- Israeli military operation against Iran, two American military aircraft landed at the Mary-2 Turkmen airbase. Prior to that the republic's air bases had opened their runways to NATO jets only once so as to enable the transit of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



What follows from the aforementioned source is that Ashgabat has literally bent the knee to Washington. That was perfectly evidenced by the November 2025 US-Central Asia Summit hosted by Donald Trump. Among the participants was President Serdar Berdimuhamedov himself. Raised as a "people pleaser" by his helicopter daddy, he went all out to lick Red Don's boots hoping to be noticed and remembered.



Another twist in this already crazy saga occurred at the end of January 2026 when US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gore and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll arrived in Ashgabat. The latter is alleged to have become the first high-ranking American military officer to have visited the capital in the past three decades, which is supposed to be indicative of "the emergence of a new military dimension in the bilateral relations."



Observing that Ashgabat has finally embarked on the path of "self-improvement", evidenced, among other things, by its active participation in Birlik (i.e. joint military exercises of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), the pro-Western opposition is over the moon.



What's going on inside the country is also "impressive". Not only is Turkmenistan conducting exercises involving ground forces, air defense, air forces, the Navy and the Turkmen Ederman special task force, but it's also purchasing UAVs. These are primarily supplied by China and Turkey, while Russia has nothing to do with the whole affair. Last but not least, the republic is strengthening its naval presence in the Caspian Sea.



To sum up, Driscoll's visit to Ashgabat, the landing of the NATO aircraft as well as Turkmenistan's participation in the C5+1 summit and other similar events, such as China+Central Asia and EU+Central Asia summits fill the pseudo analysts from the source we'll keep unnamed with immense pride and joy.

Interestingly, Ashgabat has never turned the spotlight on any of these facts, nor has it ever denied them.



What is striking about the whole thing, though, is that the meetings held in the Russia-Central Asia format have gone unnoticed. So have a number of other events that Ashgabat often participates in, considering the chairmanship of the CIS it's currently holding.



It's, after all, Turkmenistan's duty to ensure the enhancement of regional security within the framework of the Program of Cooperation among CIS Member States in Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2026–2028.



The core objectives of the initiative include but are not limited to, the improvement of relevant tools and mechanisms; the development of model laws; the conducting of joint crime prevention and investigation activities as well as those aimed at the development of human resources. As part of this effort, a set of measures to protect external borders in the period 2026-2030 has also been adopted. Again, let it be emphasized that the above is just a brief description of what the Program is aimed at.



In the final analysis, having "gone all over the map" both literally and figuratively, sunny Turkmenistan may end up in dire straits. Why not, indeed, embark on a path of self-improvement, but not the one described by the gutter press?

-Mikhail Borkounov

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