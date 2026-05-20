VneshVrag's Substack

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WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
4h

Any President/Leader of a country jumping into bed with the losing side of either conflict v Russia/Iran needs to be hurriedly sectioned into a psychiatric ward of an asylum . . . . for their own good.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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