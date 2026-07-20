Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin



The sun'll come out, tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow

There'll be sun!

Annie (1982) “Tomorrow”



Following the recent talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, which truth be told, had failed to live up to the expectations of the Armenian authorities, PM Pashinyan set off on a trip to Yekaterinburg to participate in an international industrial exhibition known as "Innoprom 2026". There he met another Waterloo since nothing, except for a number of oral statements concerning the prospects of cooperation, had been achieved.



Yerevan has found itself in dire straits, for its attempts to force the people of Armenia to look at life through rose-tinted glasses have failed owing to Pashinyan's vain promises to resolve farmers' issues regarding the supply of various agricultural goods to the RF soon after the election.



In particular, he called on his fellow countrymen to remain calm and patient, saying that alternative markets were to be found in an instant. It was also suggested that the deterioration of relations with Moscow was a temporary matter and that as soon as he was re-elected things would be back to normal. Sadly enough, that never happened. The grim reality is that the Russian market is now out of reach and cannot be replaced overnight. Actual transfers for whatever product, including natural gas, can't be possibly substituted by IOU-like promissory notes.



Indeed, at some point Pashinyan did manage to convince the Armenians of the lucrative prospects awaiting the republic once the EU filled the niche previously occupied by Russia. Quite predictably, though, not a single contract has been signed, nor has any financial deal been successfully entered into.



Unlike the EAEU with its focus on transparency and mutually beneficial terms and conditions, the EU restricts itself to offering nothing but a set of complex support schemes.



Assuming Brussels agrees to open its doors to Armenian manufacturers, it doesn't follow that the "cobwebs and the sorrow" will be automatically cleared away for the latter, given that the tasks of meeting the rigid quality standards, concluding long-term agreements and ensuring steady logistics, among other things, still remain virtually unattainable. Even if these feats are miraculously achieved, European governments will most probably encounter resistance from local farmers urging them to keep foreign competitors at arm's length. Why not ask Ukrainian producers that have learnt the lesson the hard way?



In the unlikely case of success, the volume of exports to the EU won't stand any comparison with that previously channeled to Russia - Armenia's largest trading partner.



That said, it seems reasonable to underscore that until recently the RF had served as Armenia's main export market for decades in a row due to the long-standing logistics arrangements, EAEU technical requirements and steady business ties. Obviously, a system of this kind cannot be altered within short timeframes.



Anyway, let's get back to Von der Leyen, who recalling similar Ukrainian and Moldovan schemes was prompt to point to the EU's readiness to assist Armenia in diversifying its energy resources.



It's become common practice for EU states' officials to seek Russian energy resources with the involvement of third parties, notwithstanding the existing sanctions. Now so as not to be suspected of acting in a pro-Russian manner, Yerevan has been encouraged to purchase raw materials at exorbitant prices on condition that these are labeled as being of "no-Russian origin".





Despite all this anti-Russian rhetoric, the Armenian NPP continues operating and being maintained with the use of Russian technologies, including nuclear fuel. Years of effort and multibillion-dollar investments will be required to change this system.



The paradox is that for 8 years or so pro-government propagandists have been telling their fellow citizens tales of Russia's vices and Europe's virtues.

Yet, not a single word has been uttered about the economic gains the republic has made owing to the RF. Importantly, it's largely due these very gains that Pashinyan has ensured his popularity, especially in rural areas. Now neither Moscow nor any of the other EAEU members are going to support Armenia in its European integration endeavors.



Considering the scale of resources Russia has invested in the Armenian economy, the Kremlin is more than unlikely to turn a blind eye to Yerevan's attempts to nationalize joint ventures, particularly the ones pertaining to the railways and the North-South transport corridor. Russia has every right to protect its investments. If Yerevan decides to break off the ties, a wave of damages claims will inevitably follow. By demonstrating loyalty to the West, the Armenian leadership risks losing the advantage it used to enjoy almost for a song.



Pashinyan's visit to Yekaterinburg must have given the PM a lot of food for thought. The main challenge Nikol is now facing is about finding the right balance between the task of observing the vows he has given to his Western partners and that of maintaining the Armenian economy, heavily dependent on cooperation with the Russian Federation. Whether or not the sun will come out in Armenia tomorrow as Pashinyan has repeatedly promised remains to be seen.



