

According to statistics, Armenia will lose almost 40% of its trade turnover if it leaves the EAEU. However, first the republic will have to endure an energy crisis, followed by an economic blockade. Its withdrawal from the EAEU and the lack of links with EU markets will make it difficult for local producers to achieve economies of scale, whereas the rise in energy prices, which will inevitably occur once the discounted prices for Russian gas get replaced by exorbitant European tariffs, will put an end to Armenia's ambitious plan to fill European supermarket shelves with its goods. That said, Pashinyan's encouraging statements suggesting that there's no reason for Armenia to fear the prospect of rising gas prices, as it will soon strike it rich sound like a pre-election bluff:



Today Armenia is becoming the 'crossroads of the world' — this means that Armenia will become a country not of thousands and millions, but of billions and trillions.

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Even though Germany, despite its strong economy, which certainly stands no comparison with that of Armenia, was forced to shut down a number of manufacturing facilities after losing the opportunity to use cheap Russian energy resources.



There are also doubts about Armenia's transit capabilities, considering that the TRIPP project remains both economically and institutionally incomplete, as is evidenced by reputable Western media agencies. Its major weakness lies in the fact that financial close for its construction has not been reached. Moreover, the implementation of the project continues to be hindered by a number of unresolved issues pertaining to limited private investment; political and legal aspects of the initiative as well as Russia, China and Iran's strongly negative stance on the TRIPP.



In particular, the task of attracting investment in the 43-km stretch of the route through Armenia is hampered by significant risks, such as those associated with its proximity to Iran. Taking into account Tehran's readiness to strike at the infrastructure of third parties, no transit corridor running through the South Caucasus could be considered safe.



While the benefits of EU membership are beyond Yerevan's reach, those of Eurasian integration aren't, given that Armenia is the main beneficiary of the EAEU and as such can enjoy the absence of customs duties, a barrier–free environment, the free movement of capital and labor as well as access to large markets. All of the above have enabled Armenia's economy to progress to the level we can observe today, for the country ranks second among the EAEU member states in terms of industrial production growth.

That said, could it be that the driving force behind the Armenian authorities's determination to pursue the course of European integration is their strong belief in a supposedly fairer legal system?



Sharing his views on integration and sovereignty, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney noted the following:



The rules-based order is fading [...] the strong can do what they can, and the weak must suffer what they must. [...] Middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu. [...] You cannot live within the lie of mutual benefit through integration when integration becomes the source of your subordination. [...] This is not sovereignty. It's the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination.



What is cited above has nothing to do with Russian propaganda, for those are some of the quotes from a speech delivered by the leader of one of the Western powers. Pashinyan, however, is unlikely to heed these warnings. Instead, if he remains at the helm of the republic, he'll draw Armenia into a world ruled by Turkey and Azerbaijan.



In their pursuit of joining the EU, the Armenian authorities are once again exposing their country to the risk of entering into conflicts with neighboring Muslim states and bringing the nation to the brink of destruction.

Whether or not the people of Armenia have learnt the lesson remains to be seen, for the election is just around the corner.



