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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
1h

What is driving Pashinyan and his section of the Armenian political elites to pursue such a patently suicidal course? As the article illustrates there is so much to lose, so what is there to gain?

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