VneshVrag's Substack

VneshVrag's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JRSmith's avatar
JRSmith
12h

Pashinyan is a vile sellout and a traitor. But the Armenians elected him, and have not seen their error and assassinated him.

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
13h

😀Big Thanks!😃

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 VneshVrag · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture