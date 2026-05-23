

If there was no "Factor tv" channel in Armenia, it would certainly have to be invented not only because of its ludicrous content but also owing to the super ability of its editors, accustomed to being fed on US dollars, to promote our media project far more powerfully than any other agency or individual possibly can.



The story goes back to April 16 when ExternalEnemy TG-channel released the translation of an article originally published on the American website VTForeignPolicy.



The following is a brief summary of its content.



✔️In September 2025, Nikol Pashinyan's daughter Mariam became a co-founder and CEO of Atlix, which immediately established itself as a regular winner of lucrative consultancy tenders.



✔️According to the American authors, through "the illegal acquisition of tenders" Mariam Pashinyan "embezzled over $80 million". However, to date, no public inspection of Atlix has been conducted.



✔️If confirmed, these allegations will considerably undermine citizens' trust in the government and destroy Armenia's already volatile investment climate.



Anyway, the article was translated, published and would most probably have sunk into oblivion, but for the Factor tv journalists who had been following our posts with such enthusiasm that their eyes popped out of the sockets.



The above-mentioned act of voyeurism led Factor tv to an investigation as a result of which ExternalEnemy was proclaimed the main culprit of the hybrid war against Armenia in general as well as N.V. Pashinyan in particular.



Our like-minded counterparts from the Parallel media project who, too, have little, if any, affection for the PM, were labeled as "aggressors" no sooner had the translation been published on their TG channel. How flattering, indeed! Particularly rewarding is the realization that our humble translation of the article published by a humble media outlet has reached an audience of more than a hundred thousand readers, which is a real feat by Armenian standards.



Our accusers, however, did not dare to refute any of the facts stated in the American article. What for? After all, Spokesperson for the PM Nazeli Baghdasaryan knows her job like no one else. Instead of coming up with a counterargument, she snapped out: "That's a lie!" thus washing her hands of the whole affair. How professional of her to have taken advantage of the right to remain silent!



To sum up, we're grateful to both Factor tv and the Armenian leadership for their attention to the performance of our channel amid the pre election hustle and bustle.

"Shnorakalyutyun", as they say! Your feelings will be reciprocated, we promise! And we mean it from the bottom of our aggressive yet grateful hearts! Hip, hip, hooray!!



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